Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.98 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $20,276.55 or 0.99988983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.98 billion and $152.18 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,316.63 or 0.31125694 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,480 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

