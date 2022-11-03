Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $20,188.78

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $20,188.78 or 0.99953933 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and $95.49 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.66 or 0.30878817 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012057 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,480 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.