Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$3.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE WH traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. 920,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 208,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 182,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 736,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

