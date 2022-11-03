X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Trading 33.3% Higher

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 615,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 192,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

X-Terra Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About X-Terra Resources

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Troilus East property comprising 182 mining claims that cover an area of 9,300 hectares located in Québec, Canada; and the Ducran property consisting of 70 mining claims located in the Eeyou Istchee/Baie James Territory in the province of Québec.

