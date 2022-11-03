Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.14-$3.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.18.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,542. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.