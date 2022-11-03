XRUN One Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. XRUN has a market capitalization of $351.71 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XRUN has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.23 or 0.31091300 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012143 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

