XSGD Hits Market Cap of $59.34 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. XSGD has a market cap of $59.34 million and $565,400.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.99 or 0.30959934 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012092 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,153,873 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.