Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.30.

Xylem Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE XYL opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Xylem by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

