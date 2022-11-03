XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $558,831.00

XYO (XYO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $76.03 million and $558,831.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,257.81 or 0.99991677 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007932 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00584574 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $466,288.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.