Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($7.63) price target on the stock.

LON AUY opened at GBX 400 ($4.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 280.45 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.34).

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

