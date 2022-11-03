Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($7.63) price target on the stock.
Yamana Gold Price Performance
LON AUY opened at GBX 400 ($4.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 280.45 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.34).
Yamana Gold Company Profile
