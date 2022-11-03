YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.52

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.52 and last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 45219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

