Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Yelp Stock Down 4.8 %

YELP opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after buying an additional 180,225 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 164,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

