Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.09. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 20,746 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.81% and a negative net margin of 2,450.00%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

