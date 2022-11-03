yOUcash (YOUC) Price Tops $0.51

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and $874,688.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.25 or 0.30958864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012091 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

