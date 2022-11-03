Yum China Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE YUMC opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

