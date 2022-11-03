Zambesigold (ZGD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $106,827.00

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $55.89 million and approximately $106,827.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

