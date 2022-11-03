Zcash (ZEC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $61.60 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $791.51 million and $61.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $50.67 or 0.00250238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00085746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,619,662 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

