ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 43.7% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $416,344.55 and approximately $19.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00251112 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00086387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.