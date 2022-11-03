Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,678. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,639. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

