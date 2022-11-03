Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 221 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

