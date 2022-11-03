Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 3,682 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

