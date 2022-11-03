Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 469 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY opened at $143.51 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.