Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IEFA opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

