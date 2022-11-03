Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $236.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.