Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,374,004. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $172.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.70. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

