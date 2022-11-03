Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 3,926 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 833.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after buying an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 267.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $215.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

