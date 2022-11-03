Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis updated its FY22 guidance to $4.83-4.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.83-$4.90 EPS.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $16.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,019,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,603. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,379,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,469,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,076,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,952,000 after buying an additional 61,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.