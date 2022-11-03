Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.83-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.000-8.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.26 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 12.4 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $18.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 269,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,239. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.87 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

