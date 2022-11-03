Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.83-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.26 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.83-4.90 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $16.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,065,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.09. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $220,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.