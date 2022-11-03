ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 29.2 %

ZI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 592.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 894,415 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

