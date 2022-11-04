Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $121,177.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006829 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005753 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004555 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

