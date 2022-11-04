Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Shares Up 1.1%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 486 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.43). 2,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.38).

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £198.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,270.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 497.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 503.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82.

Andrews Sykes Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.50 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.76%. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.95%.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

