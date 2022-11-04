Baby Doge Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.91 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $207.91 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.01649824 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005751 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00041453 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.16 or 0.01808701 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,045,851.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

