Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.10 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 168 ($1.94). 5,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 47,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.58) target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £127.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5,600.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, insider Matt Jones sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.10), for a total value of £196,560 ($227,263.27).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

