Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,452. Five9 has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $168.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 512,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,634,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,283,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period.

Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

