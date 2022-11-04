Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Shares Down 2.8%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 4,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

