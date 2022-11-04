Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 15,833 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $995,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lars Ekman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,522,817.94.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 494,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Prothena by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

