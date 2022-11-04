Jennifer Hyman Sells 9,386 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $16,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 320,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. Equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RENT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Acme LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

