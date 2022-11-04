Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 2.2%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 56,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 172,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

