Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Down 1%

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.65. 10,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 99,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Institutional Trading of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.