St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

About St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V)

(Get Rating)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.