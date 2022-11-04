Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $47.08. Approximately 6,922,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,392,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

Get Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 219,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 790,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 84,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 63,272 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.