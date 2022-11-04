Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $47.08. Approximately 6,922,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,392,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (VXUS)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.