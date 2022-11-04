Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0375 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Velas has a market cap of $88.96 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007002 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,371,421,038 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,421,037 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

