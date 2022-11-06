1peco (1PECO) Price Reaches $1.42

1peco (1PECO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. 1peco has a total market cap of $213.15 million and $2,094.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00006707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00596573 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.73 or 0.31074494 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

