37Protocol (37C) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $570.42 Million

37Protocol (37C) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. 37Protocol has a total market cap of $570.42 million and $66,888.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 37Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 37Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 37Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 37Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

