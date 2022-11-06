556 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 3.5 %

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $22.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $656.15. The stock had a trading volume of 707,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,837. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.