556 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BLK stock traded up $22.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $656.15. The stock had a trading volume of 707,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,837. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
