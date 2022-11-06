Aave (AAVE) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $89.05 or 0.00420228 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $159.60 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

