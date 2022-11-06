Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

