Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $56.86 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00008132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006676 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002219 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,141 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

