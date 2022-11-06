aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.63 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $68.63 million and $5.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006624 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008166 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,698,017 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

